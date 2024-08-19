America's Verdict On Most Disputed Doggy Debates

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Three in four dog parents think their canine is the“main character” of their family (76%), according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 dog parents found that pups are so highly regarded, that a majority think of their dog as their child (84%).

Because of this, twice the number of respondents think of their dog before anyone else after a stressful day - even more than their partner (41% vs. 19%).

The survey also looked at the common“pet commandments” in the average household, settling some of the common doggy debates.

Conducted by Talker Research for The Pets Table , a pet food brand by HelloFresh, results showed that fur parents said it's perfectly acceptable for dogs to be on the couch (70%) and on the bed (67%).





On the other hand, a vast majority have strong feelings against dogs at the dinner table (70%) - yet, the average dog parent feeds their dog table scraps four times a week, with one in six doing so every day.

And although most see their pets as their kids, more than half of those surveyed (56%) frowned upon the idea of using strollers for their dogs.

How do Americans feel about puppy love? The jury has spoken: most respondents said their dog is allowed to lick their face (56%), while 44% said they aren't.

No matter what, canines come first in respondents' households, with nearly half saying they'd rather cut some of their own expenses than those of their dogs (48% vs. 9%), particularly when it comes to going out (70%), shopping (60%) or traveling (53%).

On average, dog parents splurge on $612.10 worth of things for their dog every year; one in seven would even cross the $1,000 line on presents for their pet within a year.

The top ways respondents enjoy spoiling their dog is with premium food and treats (62%), birthday presents (40%) and clothes (21%).

Looking at whether or not pet parents have routines for feeding time or going outside, results showed that just 18% have a“strict schedule,” while 42% consider themselves as someone who goes with the flow.

Respondents are most likely to stick to a strict schedule when it comes to giving their dogs meals (62%); otherwise, they go by whenever it feels right to give them treats (65%), allow them to take a nap (83%) or go outside (62%).

Similarly, just three in 10 said their dog has an official bedtime (31%), at about 9:30 p.m. on average.

Even if they don't have a set schedule, respondents mentioned that their dog is used to certain activities every day, like being able to go outside (73%) - specifically at about 1:36 p.m.

Dogs are also in the daily habit of having treats (65%), playtime (53%) and walks (51%).

Thirty-five percent said their dog also expects to eat a specific food every day.

"We believe that pets are part of the family and deserve to live life to the fullest,” said Dovas Zakas, co-founder and chief marketing officer of The Pets Table.“While pet parenting styles may differ between families, finding that a majority of households think of their pets as children reinforces our core values of health, quality and happiness for our pups.”

For many, it's their dog's way or the highway, as 40% said their pup is likely to be moody if they don't get to do what they expect.

Punctuality is important since fur parents said that their dog would remind them to go outside (57%), eat dinner (43%) and have treats (35%) if they were behind.

While most believe they're already doing their duty by feeding their dog a healthy diet (83%) - with the most popular pet food options being kibble (45%) or a mixed diet (29%) - one in seven notice that their dog has gained weight within the past six months.

To try something new, a quarter of respondents would be likely to shift their pup's food to a human-grade option - especially since a majority said it's important that their dog has the same quality of food as them (77%).

“Providing our fur babies with a wholesome, minimally-processed diet is one of the most important ways of protecting their health,” said Zakas.“Choosing healthy food for your dog is essential for their well-being. By prioritizing their diet, we not only enhance their health but also show our commitment to their happiness and longevity. After all, our pets deserve nothing but the best!"

