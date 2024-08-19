Investornewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp. (BLQC) Strategically Pivots To Drive Innovation And Growth In Rapidly Expanding AI And HPC Sectors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) , a leading Texas-based and infrastructure company, is announcing its strategic pivot from traditional operations to a focus on AI-powered data storage and high-performance computing (“HPC”). This strategic move positions the company at the cutting edge of technological innovation. In addition, it aligns BlockQuarry with growing demands and opens significant growth potential in rapidly burgeoning AI and HPC sectors. According to the announcement, the company's upcoming AI and HPC facility will utilize state-of-the-art technologies to deliver robust data storage and processing capabilities.

“We are incredibly excited about the direction BlockQuarry is heading. By embracing AI and HPC, we are positioning our company to lead in some of the most critical and fast-growing areas of technology today,” stated Alonzo Pierce, President and Chair of BlockQuarry.“This shift is about more than just adapting to market changes – it's about driving innovation and setting the stage for sustained long-term success. We believe this strategic move will significantly enhance our operational capabilities and create lasting value for our shareholders.”

To view the full press release, visit

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. is at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, with a dedicated focus on advancing the deployment of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. The company specializes in providing green, sustainable, and economically viable energy alternatives to industries with significant power needs, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining and AI. Visit to learn more about the company.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLQC are available in the company's newsroom at

