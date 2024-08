Kymera Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $225 Million Public Offering

Kymera intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue to advance its pipeline of preclinical and clinical degrader programs that are designed to address large patient populations with significant need and clear commercial opportunity, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Kymera may also use a portion of the net proceeds to in-license, acquire or invest in complementary businesses or technologies to continue to build its pipeline, research and development capabilities and its intellectual property position.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on delivering oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Kymera is also progressing degrader oncology programs that target undrugged or poorly drugged proteins to create new ways to fight cancer. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years.

