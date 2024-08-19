Kidney Biopsy Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The kidney biopsy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.03 billion in 2023 to $2.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased chronic kidney diseases, rise in awareness about early diagnosis, surge in geriatric population, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, enhanced government initiatives for kidney disease management, and rise in awareness of kidney health.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The kidney biopsy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about early diagnosis, expanding geriatric population, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing research activities.

Growth Driver Of The Kidney Biopsy Market

The rise in the incidence of renal cancer is expected to propel the growth of the kidney biopsy market going forward. Renal cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal kidney cells. The rise in renal cancer is attributed to factors such as changes in lifestyle, environmental toxins, and better detection techniques that result in more diagnoses. A kidney biopsy helps diagnose and manage renal cancer by confirming the presence of cancerous cells, determining cancer grade, planning treatment, monitoring treatment response, and providing prognostic information.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the kidney biopsy market include Cardinal Health, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca, Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited.

Major companies operating in the kidney biopsy market are developing innovative platforms by integrating with artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline procedures, and improve patient outcomes. Artificial intelligence (AI) enhances kidney biopsy by improving image analysis, providing diagnostic support, aiding in treatment planning, offering predictive analytics, and advancing research in kidney diseases.

Segments:

1) By Type: Percutaneous Biopsy, Surgical Biopsy

2) By Indication: Kidney Failure, Kidney Transplant, Hematuria, Proteinuria

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Urology Centers, Tertiary Care Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the kidney biopsy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the kidney biopsy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Kidney Biopsy Market Definition

A kidney biopsy, also known as a renal biopsy, is a medical procedure in which a small piece of kidney tissue is removed for microscopic examination. This procedure is typically performed to diagnose kidney conditions, assess the severity of known kidney diseases, or monitor the effectiveness of treatment. A kidney biopsy can help identify various kidney disorders, such as glomerulonephritis, interstitial nephritis, and nephrotic syndrome, and provide valuable information on the underlying causes of kidney dysfunction.

