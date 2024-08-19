Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas UAB Unaudited Financial Information For The Six Months Of 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB submits Unaudited Interim financial Statements for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.
Enclosed:
Interim Financial Statements of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited).
Additional information
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see:
Contact person:
Robertas Vyšniauskas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 659 38315
E-mail: ...
Attachment
