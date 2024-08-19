Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas UAB Unaudited Financial Information For The Six Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB submits Unaudited Interim Statements for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

Enclosed:

Interim Financial Statements of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited).

Additional information

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see:

Contact person:

Robertas Vyšniauskas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 659 38315

E-mail: ...

Attachment

VIK 2024 m._Q2_ENG_ (pasirasytas)