عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas UAB Unaudited Financial Information For The Six Months Of 2024


8/19/2024 10:15:50 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB submits Unaudited Interim financial Statements for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

Enclosed:

  • Interim Financial Statements of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2024 (unaudited).

    Additional information

    Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see:

    Contact person:
    Robertas Vyšniauskas
    Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
    Phone: +370 659 38315
    E-mail: ...

    Attachment

    • VIK 2024 m._Q2_ENG_ (pasirasytas)

    MENAFN19082024004107003653ID1108577969


    • GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search