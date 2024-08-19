Board Member, Trustee, And C-Level Executive Ashwin Tirodkar Awarded The DCRO Institute Certificate In Risk Governance®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ashwin Tirodkar

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Ashwin Tirodkar of London, England, in the United Kingdom.Ashwin is a trustee/board member for several organizations, including The Economist Educational Foundation, a global educational charity arising from and backed by the Economist Magazine. He serves as a member of both the board finance committee and remuneration committee for The Access Project, a social mobility charity working with resource-poor students, and is a member of the board for Ascend Herts Limited, a community charity. Ashwin is the chief operating officer and finance director at NTree International, where he is responsible for finance, corporate governance, regulation, legal, and human resources. He has extensive experience as a social impact mentor and angel investor and began his career with Goldman Sachs in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States as an algorithmic trading strategist and financial engineer. Ashwin earned his MS in financial engineering from the University of Michigan, and his SB in mathematics from the University of Chicago. He holds the Diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors (IoD) and is a fellow of the RSA - Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce. He was previously awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® by the DCRO Institute.“Ashwin has demonstrated his commitment to continuous growth by now earning his second credential from the DCRO Institute,” said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and chief executive officer of the DCRO Institute. "His impact where he serves will no doubt grow, and he will continue to lead others by example."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This unique program is exceptionally well designed and taught. It has both broadened and deepened my understanding of risk governance,” said Mr. Tirodkar.“This makes me a better non-executive director and will allow me to add more value in my board work,” he continued.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance credentialing and peer communities. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.® Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites in over sixty countries on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

