(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#creditratingagency –KBRA releases research illustrating how Chile's sector may boost its revenues over the coming years. The mining sector is critical to Chile's macro and government finances, as indicated in KBRA's latest credit analysis of the sovereign (AA-/Stable Outlook for local currency, A/Stable Outlook for foreign currency). In the research piece, KBRA conducts scenario analysis on the outlook for copper mining revenue and how this can support Chile's government income, helping to narrow its budget deficit. The increasing demand for metals like lithium and copper is also discussed.





Key Takeaways



Rising mining revenues, which stem from higher commodity prices, typically helps narrow Chile's budget deficit.

Demand for copper from China has slowed but remains dynamic. Sizable government income uplift is expected in coming years. KBRA's stressed revenue outlook for the mining sector still indicates noticeable strength.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications



European Climate Transition: Cost Burden and Risk of Slowing Progress

EM Monetary Policy Supports Recovery but Macro Uncertainties Persist U.S. Stimulus: Uneven Impact on LATAM

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1005528

Contacts

Ken Egan, Senior Director



+353 1 588 1275



...

Joanna Drobnik, Managing Director



+353 1 588 1250



...

Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, Senior Managing Director



+1 646-731-2362



...

Business Development Contact

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe



+44 20 8148 1010



...

The post KBRA Releases Research – Chile's Mining Sector May Boost Government Revenue appeared first on Caribbean News Global .