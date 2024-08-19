VICTOR CLAVELL APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF URBAN RESORT CONCEPTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Global Leader in Luxury Hospitality, Clavell will Lead the Hotel Group into a New Era

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished hotelier Victor Clavell has been named Chief Executive Officer for Urban Resort Concepts (URC), responsible for managing the properties within the portfolio, enhancing operational excellence, and leading its growth in Asia and other regions.

Victor brings over three decades of premium hotel management to his new role, and has a successful track record working with global luxury brands. His extensive hospitality experience spans multiple continents, and includes 28 years with Marriott International's luxury portfolio. While much of his career with Marriott was in Europe, Victor moved to Asia in 2010 when he was named Area Vice President for Asia-Pacific, responsible for the overall leadership of The Ritz-Carlton, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts and EDITION brands across the region, in addition to supervising the 27 properties in development.

In 2020, he was named Chief Operating Officer at AMAALA, an ultra-luxury development owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. More recently, Victor was the Senior Vice President of Operations of Rosewood Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean.

A hotel management company led by seasoned hoteliers with extensive knowledge and experience in managing some of the world's most renowned luxury hotels, URC epitomizes individuality, distinctiveness and originality, with an award-winning portfolio that includes The PuLi Hotel & Spa in Shanghai, The RuMa Hotel & Residences in Kuala Lumpur, and The PuXuan Hotel & Spa in Beijing. Commenting on his appointment, Victor said: "I am thrilled and humbled to lead Urban Resort Concepts into their next phase of development, expanding the company footprints across Asia and beyond. We have a unique portfolio of urban resorts, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to enrich the guest experience and consistently deliver exceptional results."

A graduate from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, Victor holds a Master of Science in International Hotel Management. He received an additional degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Barcelona and earned a certification in Executive Education from Harvard Business School in 2019. A multilinguist with international experience, Victor is a native speaker of English, Spanish and Catalan, fluent in French, and conversant in Italian. Returning to Asia for this latest appointment, Victor will be based in Hong Kong.

About Urban Resort Concepts

Urban Resort Concepts (URC) is a hotel Management Company founded by seasoned hoteliers with extensive knowledge and experience in managing some of the world's most renowned luxury hotels. Decidedly committed to fostering and showcasing the specific qualities of a destination in service delivery and physical product, properties managed by URC are slated to be conceptually at the forefront of affording guests intimate access to each hotel's respective destination and culture. For more information, visit .



