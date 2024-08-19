(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized consumer rights and complex litigation law firm, is renewing its fight for justice against Carmel Car and Limo Service (“Carmel” or the“Company”). Earlier this year, Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. commenced a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of certain individuals who booked Carmel services and who have been subjected to one or more of Carmel's allegedly unfair practices. Now, Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is planning to refile the lawsuit.



Carmel claims that it is the largest limousine service in the world, with more than 800 affiliated vehicles. It purports to distinguish itself from competitors by claiming it does not“rip off” its customers.

The previously filed complaint alleged that Carmel routinely subjects its passengers to three types of unfair and deceptive practices: (1) customers can be forced to pay the higher cash price for tolls, even though drivers incur only the discounted E-ZPass rate; (2) Carmel passengers are charged return tolls that are not disclosed until the end of the trip; (3) passengers get double-billed when Carmel charges two passengers-a picked-up and dropped-off passenger-for the same toll.

The complaint alleged that despite these practices, Carmel routinely advertises that, beyond the base fare, passengers will only be responsible for gratuity and tolls, if any-implying that passengers must pay only those tolls which are actually incurred on their trip. Carmel's advertising and booking process allegedly does not explain that toll charges can exceed the toll charges actually incurred by Carmel drivers due to E-ZPass/cash price disparities, does not disclose that passengers can be subjected to return tolls incurred when the passenger is not actually in the vehicle, and does not explain that Carmel can charge two passengers for the same toll.

