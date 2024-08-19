Rellevate Partners With Crete-Monee School District To Offer Financial Services To School District Employees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crete-Monee and Rellevate Partner

STAMFORD , CT, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, will partner with Crete-Monee School District in Crete IL to provide their employees with convenient and flexible payment options. Through this collaboration, employees will have access to Pay Any-Day via the Rellevate PayCard, giving them the ability to access their earned wages whenever they need them.According to Crete-Monee Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Culture, Eric Melnyczenko,"At Crete-Monee 201-U, we are seeking ways to provide our employees with innovative and valued benefits to help with their financial wellness. As part of our blossoming employee wellness plan, we want to offer a way to help alleviate financial stresses as they may arise. The Rellevate PayCard with Pay Any-Day provides financial flexibility for our employees to decide for themselves when they want access to their Earned Wages. Providing this benefit demonstrates our commitment to the well-being of our dedicated employees and the community we share.”“We look forward to working with Eric and the Crete-Monee team to introduce their employees to our Rellevate services, featuring Pay Any-Day our earned wage access solution, in addition our PayCard, Bill Pay, Send Money, ATM access, etc.” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO.“We are committed to offering our cutting-edge products and services to school districts like Crete-Monee that work tirelessly to provide quality education and support to the children in their communities. It is our mission through our products and services to empower employees to be able to manage their finances and access and use their money when they need it.”The partnership between Rellevate and Crete-Monee School District is a significant step towards promoting financial wellness and flexibility for employees. With the Pay Any-Day feature and Rellevate PayCard, employees will have the tools they need to better manage their finances and improve their overall well-being. This collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to support the financial needs of the district's employees.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Bank Accounts, Debit Cards, Earned Wage Access, Bill Pay, and Money Transfer. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate's digital financial services, visit or contact Rellevate at ...About Crete-Monee School DistrictCrete-Monee Community Unit School District 201 U, more commonly known as District 201-U, is a unified public school district located in Crete, Illinois, in the south suburbs of Chicago, Illinois in the Chicago metropolitan area., United States. It serves the communities of Crete, Monee, University Park and portions of Park Forest.

