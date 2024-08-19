Revolutionizing The Beverage Industry With The Precision Pour Spout

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lab2FabSUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Voler helped Lab2Fab with the redesign of SkyfloCompany: Lab2FabIndustry: Beverage ManagementUse Case: Automated Pour Spout SystemVoler Systems Services Used: Firmware Design, Embedded Level Controls, Sensor IntegrationResults- High-quality, production-ready prototype that improved bartender efficiency- Real-time data tracking to optimize inventory and reduce waste- Consistent drink quality that enhanced customer satisfactionProblem/Goal. Inconsistent liquor pours that lead to waste and lost revenue / Achieve accurate and reliable pour measurements for improved inventory control.. Needs to seamlessly integrate with POS (Point of Sale) systems for real-time data tracking and operational efficiency / Develop a robust interface for smooth interaction with various POS systems.. Engineering complexities of fitting all necessary components into a compact design without compromising functionality / Design a tightly packed solution that maintains full functionality and performance.SolutionL2F aimed to revolutionize the beverage industry by introducing the world's most intelligent pour spout. Voler Systems was chosen for its expertise in firmware design, embedded controls, and sensor integration.Voler Systems provided the following comprehensive solutions:. Implemented advanced valve control mechanisms to ensure precise pouring.. Integrated sensors to accurately measure and control the pour volume.. Enabled wireless communication for real-time data tracking and control.. Developed a wireless charging system to maintain device operability without manual intervention.. Introduced an innovative system for easy cleaning and efficient charging.. Established a robust interface for seamless integration with various POS systems.. Incorporated data analytics capabilities to provide valuable insights and improve operational efficiency.Results & Benefits. Designed a high-quality, ready-for-production prototype with enhanced functionality and reliability that improved bartender speed, consistency, and efficiency in high-volume settings.. Enabled real-time data tracking and control with wireless technology, optimizing inventory management and reducing waste.. Delivered consistent drink quality, enhancing customer satisfaction in stadiums, bars, and large entertainment settings.InspirationAt Voler Systems, we believe in transforming challenges into innovation. Through collaboration and technical expertise, we helped Lab2Fab bring the revolutionary Skyflo to the forefront of beverage management. This case study exemplifies Voler's commitment to offering the best guidance to our customers to help bring groundbreaking products to market."Voler Systems was instrumental in overcoming the technical challenges we faced in improving Skyflo. Their expertise and proactive approach played a pivotal role in enhancing our product's functionality and reliability."About Voler SystemsWith more than four decades of experience in custom product design and consulting, Voler Systems is a leading Silicon Valley firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies and electronic device design for medical, wearables, IoT, consumer, and more.About Lab2FabLab2Fab (L2F), part of the Middleby Corporation family of companies, helps those in the food and beverage industry innovate and bring new ideas from the lab to full-scale fabrication. Its existing product, Skyflo, needed redesigning. Skyflo is an automated pour spout for stadiums, entertainment centers, and bars that enhances bartender speed, consistency, and efficiency.

