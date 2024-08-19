Israeli Occupation Kills Palestinian Journalist In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Palestinian journalist was killed by Israeli while on duty in the Gaza Strip, reported the authorities on Monday.

Journalist Ibrahim Muhareb was providing the coverage of occupation tanks infiltrating the northern and western side of Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip.

Communications with Muhareb were lost since yesterday, mentioned authorities adding that medical teams lifted his body.

Yesterday, occupation forces targeted a number of journalists, injuring them with live bullets and projectiles, yet ambulances were unable to reach them. (end)

