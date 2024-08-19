Photo Of The Day

Date
8/19/2024 7:31:06 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
The giant moon beautifies Kuwait's sky and blends superbly with its towers.
MENAFN19082024000071011013ID1108577809
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.