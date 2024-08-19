(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mirella Acebo Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations

Mirella Acebo receives the President's Volunteer Service Award

Mirella Acebo - Featured on Times Square billboard

Mirella Acebo, also known as the Life Coach Mom, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mirella Acebo, also known as the Life Coach Mom, was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This empowering event, which took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event featured 14 women of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, ages, and abilities who offered solutions to issues women and girls face around the world. It also featured Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, who shared an inspiring message about empowering women and shared his journey of being raised by his widowed Mother and supported by his four older sisters.A best-selling author of“SOS for the MOM: A Christian Mom's Guide to Managing Emotions ,” certified Life Coach, engaging Bible teacher, and women's ministry leader for over 10 years, Mirella Acebo lectures, leads, and facilitates small-group discussions that help women grow in faith and God-confidence. Acebo supports Christian moms through the emotional ups and downs of motherhood.“My story helps women, and moms, who need a little encouragement navigating the rollercoaster of emotions that come with every season of life and motherhood,” said Acebo.“I hope my audience feels seen, heard, and less alone on their motherhood journey. I hope they feel validated in all the things they feel as moms whether it's mom guilt, overwhelm, loneliness, worry, or something else. Our emotions are a gift. They're part of our shared human experience, and the most honest thing about us because our emotions never lie. They deserve to be heard, understood, and embraced -- and never shamed,” she continued.Her talk, titled“How to Find Strength for Every Struggle and Season in Motherhood,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling.“I've become a better speaker since using Elayna's System. I've learned how to be authentic when sharing my story, confident in my message, and clear about what I offer. She's shifted my focus from just telling my story to truly connecting with the listener and making an impact,” she said of the creator, Dr. Elayna Fernández.Attendees from Nigeria, Ghana, England, Canada, and across the United States commented on the power of Mirella Acebo's talk and the impact it left on them:“I think this topic is so important because it is something we often forget, imposing impossible standards on mothers to always have a brave face and never complain in the face of impossible odds and some of the most difficult challenges.”“Mirella's wisdom and vulnerability left me feeling empowered and encouraged, knowing that anyone can find the strength to navigate through any struggle or season in motherhood.”“I feel that I am not alone. Her speech encouraged me to get out of my own cocoon to join and trust other people to regain my spirit.”“I've had challenges that caused me to feel alone and that no one would understand what I was going through. Listening to Mirella encouraged me to feel that I can reach out to others and feel supported during those challenging times.”“The U.S. Surgeon General has declared that loneliness is an epidemic. Mirella speaks about this topic at a critical time where her solutions can help others get through these challenging times.”"Her vulnerability and honesty in sharing her struggles resonated with me, making me feel less alone in my own challenges. Her topic is essential because it addresses the often hidden emotional struggles of motherhood."At the event, Mirella Acebo was also honored with the President's Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to helping Christian moms grow their faith and emotional resilience in motherhood. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.“I encourage people to listen to the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit talks and hear from 14 amazing speakers covering important and diverse topics that impact women today. Each speaker brings important issues to light and offers practical solutions to inspire positive change in people's lives - and in the world at large,” said Mirella of the event.Learn more about Mirella Acebo and her inspiring work at mirellaacebo and connect on LinkedIn :

Elayna Fernandez

thePositiveMOM

email us here

How to Find Strength for Every Struggle and Season in Motherhood | Mirella Acebo