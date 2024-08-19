Perfect Plastic Printing And Exceet Card Group Announce New Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST CHARLES, ILLINOIS, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perfect Plastic Printing (PPP), a leading provider of plastic card payment solutions in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with exceet Card Group, a renowned European specialist in secure and innovative card-based solutions.This collaboration empowers PPP to deliver significant benefits to its customers:GLOBAL REACH AND SUPPORT: PPP expands its service territory beyond North and Central America and the Caribbean, offering exceptional plastic card solutions to customers in Western Europe.EXPANDED PRODUCT PROTFOLIO: Customers will gain access to a wider range of plastic card solutions, including secure RFID options and complex card-based systems, catering to diverse industry needs.ENHANCED TECHNOLOGICAL CAPABILITIES: The partnership leverages exceet's cutting-edge technology, ensuring customers receive the most advanced and secure plastic card solutions available.SHARED COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY: Both companies prioritize sustainability in products and practices. The exceet Card Group utilizes biodegradable and recycled materials, minimizes waste, and sources materials responsibly, aligning perfectly with PPP's values."This partnership is a game-changer for our customers," said Christopher Smoczynski, president of Perfect Plastic Printing. "We're excited to offer them a broader range of innovative and secure card solutions, along with exceet's expertise in the European market. We share a deep commitment to sustainability, ensuring our products meet the highest environmental standards."About Perfect Plastic PrintingPerfect Plastic Printing (PPP), a family-owned business since 1965, is an industry leading provider of premium plastic card and personalization and fulfillment services. Known for exceptional customer service and an unwavering commitment to quality, PPP caters to financial institutions of all sizes. PPP has a long history of environmental stewardship with a commitment of GHG reduction.About exceet Card GroupThe exceet Card Group, headquartered in Austria, is a distinguished leader in secure and innovative card solutions. They provide high-quality plastic cards, secure RFID technology, and complex card-based systems across various industries, including government, banking, transportation, and retail. The exceet Card Group prioritizes environmental responsibility through sustainable practices.Together, Perfect Plastic Printing and exceet Card Group are committed to setting new standards in the plastic card industry, delivering exceptional products with a focus on security, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

