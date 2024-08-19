Israeli Warplanes Target Beqaa, Kills One, Injures Eight Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupying warplanes on Monday targeted a car in Deir Qanoun town, killing one person and injuring eight others in Lebanon's eastern Beqa Valley, reported by Public Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) of Lebanon Health Ministry.

PHEOC stated that among the were six Lebanese and two Syrians.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) recently reported that occupying forces has conducted against Baalbek District, North East Lebanon.

Furthermore, NNA said that occupying forces' artillery bombed several towns in southern Lebanon, including Wadi Al-Saluqi, Wadi Hamoul, and Talousa.

Additionally, warplanes carried out a raid on the town of Al-Taybeh."

NNA also reported that 'The Resistance' announced targeting the Zebdine barracks, Samaka, and Biyadh Blida sites, as well as buildings used by occupying forces in the settlement of Shomera. (end)

