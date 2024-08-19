Israeli Warplanes Target Beqaa, Kills One, Injures Eight Others
Date
8/19/2024 7:13:28 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupying warplanes on Monday targeted a car in Deir Qanoun town, killing one person and injuring eight others in Lebanon's eastern Beqa Valley, reported by Public health Emergency Operation Center (PHEOC) of Lebanon Health Ministry.
PHEOC stated that among the injured were six Lebanese and two Syrians.
Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) recently reported that occupying forces has conducted airstrikes against Baalbek District, North East Lebanon.
Furthermore, NNA said that occupying forces' artillery bombed several towns in southern Lebanon, including Wadi Al-Saluqi, Wadi Hamoul, and Talousa.
Additionally, warplanes carried out a raid on the town of Al-Taybeh."
NNA also reported that 'The Resistance' announced targeting the Zebdine barracks, Samaka, and Biyadh Blida sites, as well as buildings used by occupying forces in the settlement of Shomera. (end)
rg
MENAFN19082024000071011013ID1108577578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.