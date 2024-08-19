Kuwait Nt'l Basketball Team Wins Second Place In U-15 Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national team for won second place in the Under-15yrs Gulf Basketball Association (GBA) Cup after a defeat in the final match against Bahrain, the was hosted in Doha, Qatar.

In his remarks to KUNA, the head of the Kuwaiti mission to the championship Owaid Al-Anzi reassured the players and congratulated them for their performance and competition.

The Championship kicked off on Thursday, and concluded earlier in Doha. (end)

