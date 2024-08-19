Exchange Of Fire Kills Three Soldiers, Five Militants N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- At least three Pakistani and five were killed during exchange of fire in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan's military said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of militants who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in Bajaur tribal district of KPK. "Own effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate," said ISPR.

It further said that five militants were killed and four others received injuries while three soldiers of the Pakistan army fought gallantly during the exchange of fire and embraced martyrdom.

"Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border," the statement by ISPR read.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by militants for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, the military added.

"Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement concluded.

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari expressed regret over the incident and paid tribute to the martyrs.

"The entire nation salutes the spirit of patriotism and selflessness of the Pakistan Army.

The entire nation pays homage to its martyrs, and will not forget the sacrifices," the President said.

Earlier last week, at least seven militants were killed by security forces during an operation in Kurram tribal district of KPK.

The security operations took place at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

