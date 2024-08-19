Canada Poised To Be A Nickel Powerhouse & These Companies Lead The Charge

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Canada's resource sector is experiencing a surge, driven in part by the growing global demand for %Nickel . While the country is well-known for its oil and production, it's also a top 10 player in nickel exports, with a thriving poised for further expansion. In 2022, Canada exported a significant portion ($6.8 billion) of its $7.5 billion worth of nickel and nickel-based products. Notably, the U.S., a key trading partner with ambitious sustainability goals and a desire to reduce dependence on China for critical metals, imported $259 million worth of Canadian nickel in 2022, a figure that should continue to rise going forward.

This growing demand aligns perfectly with Canada's domestic potential. The U.S. Department of Defense recently invested in %TalonMetals Corp (TSX: $TLO) to bolster domestic nickel production, highlighting the urgency of securing reliable nickel supplies. Likewise, Vale Canada (NYSE: VALE) signed a long-term agreement with General Motors (NYSE: GM) in 2022 to supply battery-grade nickel sulfate from its Quebec plant, further solidifying Canada's role in the North American EV revolution.

Nickel plays a crucial role in various industries, including stainless steel production (the largest consumer at nearly two-thirds of all uses) and the ever-expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. With only one operational nickel-cobalt mine in the U.S. reaching the end of its lifespan in 2026, Canada's vast nickel resources present a compelling opportunity for Canada and its favorite trade partner. While established players like Vale are making significant strides, a new generation of exploration companies is emerging to meet this growing demand.

Fathom Nickel: A Rising Star in the Canadian Nickel Landscape

Among these promising contenders is %FathomNickel (CSE: $FNI) (OTC: $FNICF). Strategically positioned in one of Canada's prolific nickel-copper belts, Fathom leverages its expertise and financial prudence to explore and develop high-grade nickel deposits. This focus on prime locations, coupled with the company's technical team, clearly differentiates Fathom from other small explorers.

Fathom's portfolio boasts three high-quality exploration projects covering 122,000+ hectares in the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan. This geological region, renowned for its rich mineral deposits, has birthed some of North America's most significant mines, including South Dakota’s Homestead Mine, a legendary name in the annals of American mining history, the Thompson and Raglan nickel belts. Fathom's key projects include:

- Albert Lake Project : A massive 90,000+ hectare project encompassing the historic Rottenstone Mine, which produced nickel, copper, and precious metals in the past.

- Gochager Lake Project : Spanning over 22,000 hectares, this project hosts a historical open-pit resource with significant potential for grade and tonnage expansion.

- Friesen Lake Project : Strategically located near the Gochager Lake deposit and Albert Lake, this 10,000+ hectare project was recently acquired by Fathom and offers additional exploration upside.

Recent exploration efforts at %GochagerLake and the historic Mal Lake nickel occurrence (located just 10 kilometers apart) have yielded exciting results. Re-examination of Mal Lake’s drill core data suggests remarkable similarities in nickel content, ratios, and mineralized intrusions, hinting at the possibility of a much larger, connected nickel deposit. This discovery, coupled with the recent permit approval for further drilling at Gochager Lake, signifies significant progress for Fathom and provides ample reason to be excited about the future of the company.

Positive developments are also unfolding at the %AlbertLakeProject , where Fathom's meticulous approach is validating historical mineralization and systematically expanding its potential. Their strategic acquisition of the Friesen Lake project further strengthens their land position and exploration portfolio, while drawing additional attention considering its close proximity to highflyer %RampMetals (TSX: $RAMP) and its recent high-grade gold discovery.

Fathom Nickel: A Compelling Investment Opportunity

Fathom Nickel represents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to the burgeoning North American nickel market. With its focus on prime exploration areas, a skilled technical team, and savvy to keep expanding mineralization and potential reserves, Fathom is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for nickel. As the EV revolution continues to gain momentum and the need for domestic nickel supplies intensifies, Fathom Nickel is ready to become a key player in Canada's resource sector.

The market is alive with activity as shown by Vale working with GM and the DoD helping Talon (and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) securing supply, although it went to Indonesia to do so, which drew some criticism as it looks for more closer to home). To that end, with its expansive portfolio that looks to be chock full of nickel and other critical metals, Fathom Nickel is a company to watch closely in the race to become a major North American nickel supplier.

--

Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (OTCQB: FNICF) Full Corporate Write-Up: Click Here .

--

About com:

AllPennyStocks Media, Inc., founded in 1999, is one of North America’s largest and most comprehensive small-cap / penny stock financial portals. With Canadian and U.S. focused penny stock features and content, the site offers information for novice investors to expert traders. Outside of the countless free content available to visitors, AllPennyStocks Pro (premium service) caters to traders looking for that trading edge by offering monthly stock picks, daily penny stock to watch trade ideas, market commentary and more.

As a result of its commitment to journalistic excellence and abundance of information in a particular area of equity investing (micro-cap investing) where there aren’t many credible sources of information, AllPennyStocks continues to have one of the largest audiences of micro-cap investors on the internet.

Disclaimer:

AllPennyStocks has been compensated eighty-four thousand dollars and was previously compensated sixty-nine thousand dollars by a third-party for its efforts in presenting the FNI profile on its web site and distributing it to its database of subscribers as well as other services. For a complete disclaimer, investors are encouraged to click here: