MAURE Announces Launch Of Exclusive Trade Program Benefits For Designers And Businesses

MAURE launches an exclusive Trade Program for designers and businesses, offering discounts and personalized support.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MAURE, the luxury homeware and gifting company founded by celebrity chef and designer Maureen Cavalieri, is announcing the launch of its new Trade Program. This exclusive initiative is tailored to meet the unique needs of design professionals who are shaping the aesthetic and functionality of hospitality venues, workplaces, restaurants, and other public environments.By joining the program, designers will gain access to a curated selection of MAURE's products, which are known for their exceptional craftsmanship, sustainability, and timeless elegance.Key Benefits of the MAURE Trade Program Include:. Exclusive Discounts: Members of the Trade Program will enjoy special pricing on all MAURE products, allowing them to integrate luxury and sustainability into their projects without compromising on quality or budget.. Dedicated Support: MAURE's team of experts will be available to provide personalized assistance, from product selection to project planning, ensuring that each design meets the specific needs and vision of the space.. Access to New Collections: Trade Program members will have access to MAURE's latest collections, including upcoming launches of hand-blown glassware and other artisanal pieces crafted by world-renowned manufacturers.. Customized Solutions: MAURE understands that each project is unique, and the Trade Program offers tailored solutions to accommodate the diverse requirements of hospitality venues, offices, and public spaces.MAURE's Trade Program reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to excellence and sustainability. Every product in the MAURE collection is curated by Maureen Cavalieri ensuring the highest standards of quality craftsmanship. This initiative will enable designers to bring MAURE's refined homeware into a wide range of professional settings.How to Join the MAURE Trade ProgramDesign professionals interested in joining the MAURE Trade Program can apply by visiting or contacting the MAURE Trade Team at .... Membership is open to qualified designers working in hospitality, office design, restaurant design, and other public spaces.For more information about MAURE, please visitAbout MAUREMAURE is a leading luxury home goods and gift box company committed to creating exquisite products that inspire and delight. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, MAURE continues to set new standards in the luxury goods industry, offering a range of products that elevate everyday living.

