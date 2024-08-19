Myway Mobile Storage Partners With Veterans Place For 10Th Annual Cornhole Classic On Labor Day.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Annual Cornhole Classic

MyWay Mobile Storage partners with Veterans Place for the 10th Annual Cornhole Classic on Day, Sept. 2, 2024, at Acrisure Stadium.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyWay Mobile Storage is proud to partner with Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard for the 10th Annual Cornhole Classic, set to take place on Labor Day, September 2, 2024, at Acrisure Stadium. This year's event will feature cornhole competitions, raffles, and access to the Acrisure Kickoff and Rib Festival. Doors open at 11:00 am, with play beginning at noon. Two-person teams can compete in either the Social (for casual players) or Open (for league/pro players) tournaments.The Cornhole Classic was launched ten years ago by Jeff Hancher, President of Jeff Hancher Enterprises, to support veterans. Ed Sickmund, former MyWay Mobile Storage Market Owner, quickly joined as a co-host. Matt Stapleford, the new Market Owner of MyWay Mobile Storage, is excited to continue this partnership. Over the past decade, the event has raised more than $200,000 to support Pittsburgh-area veterans.Hancher noted the event's growth, especially being part of Pittsburgh's beloved Rib Fest at Acrisure Stadium, which is expected to draw an even larger crowd this year. "The number of teams has more than tripled since the first Cornhole Classic, and support for Veterans Place has significantly increased," Hancher said. "Veterans Place has been a fantastic partner, bringing energy and commitment to the event. They hope to support even more veterans this year."Up to 70 teams will compete in the Social bracket for a $500 Grand Prize, while the Open bracket will feature up to 30 teams vying for a $1,000 first-place prize. In addition to cornhole, attendees can enjoy food and beverages at the Rib Fest, with a raffle featuring Steelers memorabilia and other prizes. More information about Rib Fest can be found at [acrisurestadium/ribfest]( ).Matt Stapleford, the new owner of MyWay Mobile Storage, expressed his excitement about supporting veterans through this event.“Veterans Place is dedicated to fostering strong community partnerships and helping veterans flourish. We are proud to support their mission and know that the funds raised will provide essential services to local veterans,” Stapleford stated.Kevin Kordzi, Executive Director of Veterans Place, highlighted the importance of the Cornhole Classic in expanding and improving their programs for homeless veterans.“This tournament helps Veterans Place enhance our programs for veterans experiencing homelessness in the Pittsburgh area, assisting them as they transition from homeless to home. We are grateful to the community for their continued support,” Kordzi said.Ed Sickmund, a long-time supporter of the event, added,“The addition of the Open bracket and increased prize money have elevated the competition. We have tremendous support from local businesses, and I encourage everyone to come out to Acrisure Stadium for a great cause.”Registration fees are $90 for the Social bracket and $100 for the Open bracket. To register a team or donate, visit . For more information, contact Jessica at 412-363-0500.About Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard:Founded in 1996, Veterans Place is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness among veterans in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region. The organization helps over 800 veterans annually through its unique programs, including the Veterans Resource Center, Transitional Housing Program, and Workforce Development Program.- The Veterans Resource Center serves as the front line for homeless veterans, providing meals, clothing, case management, and other services designed to address the root causes of homelessness.- The Transitional Housing Program accommodates up to 48 male and female veterans for up to 24 months, offering support in recovery, case management, financial management, and employment/education to help them achieve self-sufficiency and secure permanent housing.- The Workforce Development Program assists unemployed and underemployed veterans with resume reviews, mock interviews, and connections to employers and educational opportunities.For more information, visit veteransplaceusa.About MyWay Mobile Storage:Located in West Mifflin, PA, MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions. They offer convenient, DIY moving containers that can be delivered to your door and stored in their climate-controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more, visit or call 888-336-9929.

