Agora, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

“I am glad to see both Agora and Shengwang delivered year-on-year revenue growth against a very challenging macro environment in this quarter, which was made possible through our relentless innovation to enable new use cases and to push the bar of quality and value for existing use cases,” said Tony Zhao, founder, chairman and CEO of Agora, Inc.“Recently, we facilitated our customers to launch conversational AI applications in various use cases such as AI companions, productivity assistants, language tutors and customer service, with promising user adoption and engagement trends. I believe the intersection of real-time engagement and conversational AI will be a key driver of our business going forward.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights



Total revenues for the quarter were $34.2 million, an increase of 0.5% from $34.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.



Agora : $15.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 2.0% from $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Shengwang : RMB131.9 million ($18.6 million) for the quarter, an increase of 0.3% from RMB131.5 million ($18.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

Active Customers



Agora : 1,672 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 7.2% from 1,560 as of June 30, 2023.

Shengwang : 3,774 as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 5.5% from 3,992 as of June 30, 2023.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate



Agora : 92% for the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Shengwang : 79% for the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Net loss for the quarter was $9.2 million, compared to net loss of $45.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. After excluding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill, non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $6.0 million, compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $6.0 million, compared to negative $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Total cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks as of June 30, 2024 was $371.0 million. Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $7.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $7.9 million, compared to negative $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $34.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.5% from $34.0 million in the same period last year. Revenues of Agora were $15.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.0% from $15.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to our business expansion and usage growth in sectors such as live shopping. Revenues of Shengwang were RMB131.9 million ($18.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 0.3% from RMB131.5 million ($18.7 million) in the same period last year, primarily due to increase in revenues from certain sectors such as Internet of Things.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.8% from $12.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increase in bandwidth usage and co-location costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 1.4% from $21.5 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 62.0% in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 1.3% from 63.3% in the same period last year, mainly due to product mix change.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $32.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 14.4% from $38.1 million in the same period last year.



Research and development expenses were $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 10.6% from $20.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses were $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 27.4% from $8.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses were $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 10.8% from $9.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs as the Company optimized its global workforce, including a decrease in share-based compensation from $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.



Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $48.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease of operating expenses from $38.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $32.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, as well as the decrease of impairment of goodwill from $31.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 to nil in the second quarter of 2024.

Interest Income

Interest income was $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease in the average balance of cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks.

Investment Loss

Investment loss was $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the fair value change in equity investments.

Net Loss

Net loss was $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $45.3 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss per American Depositary Share attributable to ordinary shareholders

Net loss per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)1 attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.10 in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.45 in the same period last year.

1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.



Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 3.9 million of its class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 1.0 million ADSs) for approximately US$2.4 million under its share repurchase program, representing 1.2% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased approximately 122.5 million of its class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 30.6 million ADSs) for approximately US$109.9 million under its share repurchase program, representing 55% of its US$200 million share repurchase program.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had 367.9 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 92.0 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.5 million ADSs) outstanding as of January 31, 2022 before the share repurchase program commenced.

The current share repurchase program will expire at the end of February 2025.

Financial Outlook

Based on the currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the third quarter of 2024 to be between $31.5 million and $33.5 million. This outlook reflects the Company's planned end of sale of certain products with unsatisfactory profitability. Such products generated approximately $2.4 million of revenues in the third quarter of 2023 and $3.3 million of revenues in the second quarter of 2024. This outlook also reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Besides free cash flow (as defined below), each of these non-GAAP financial measures represents the corresponding GAAP financial measure before share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effects of such share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill that it includes in its cost of revenues, total operating expenses and net income (loss). The Company believes that all such non-GAAP financial measures also provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables captioned“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Definitions of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are presented below.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets, income tax related to acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before exchange gain (loss), interest income, investment income (loss), other income, equity in income of affiliates, income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of land use right, and adjusted to exclude the effects of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets and impairment of goodwill.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (excluding the acquisition of land use right and the construction in progress for the headquarters project). The Company considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.

Operating Metrics

The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.

Active Customers

An active customer at the end of any particular period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period. As the vast majority of revenue generated from Agora's customers is denominated in U.S. dollars, while the vast majority of revenue generated from Shengwang's customers is denominated in Renminbi, Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated in U.S. dollars for Agora and in Renminbi for Shengwang, which has substantially removed the impact of foreign currency translations. Shengwang excluded the revenues from Easemob's CEC business and K12 academic tutoring sector. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

