Dude Wipes Goes Incognito: New Camouflage Pack For Hunters Who Give A Crap

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunters and

outdoorsmen, brace yourselves (and your behinds)! Dude Wipes is thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new camouflage pack designed by Realtree Advantage. Now you can blend into the wilderness while keeping your personal hygiene on point, all without giving away your spot. The stealthy packs have a classic pattern made of predominantly leaves, honoring the hardcore outdoors people who wiped with leaves for hundreds of years, until now.



Continue Reading

We know that a successful hunt requires silence, patience, and most importantly, a lack of suspicious scents.

Dude Wipes and Realtree Camo Pack

Post this





"We wanted to create a product that speaks to the true spirit of the outdoorsman," said Dude Wipes Co-founder, Ryan Meegan. "And what better way to do that than with a camo design that hides your wipes and your scent?"

We know that a successful hunt requires silence, patience, and most importantly, a lack of suspicious scents. That's why this outdoor version of Dude Wipes is 100% fragrance-free, so the only thing that'll smell in the woods is your victory. Available exclusively on Amazon, these wipes are the perfect addition to any hunter or fisherman's gear.

"Whether you're deep in the woods, on the water, or spending the day with family and friends, Dude Wipes give you the assurance you need to stay fresh, clean, and fragrance-free," said Erin Campbell, Business Development Director at Realtree. "This partnership highlights the importance of hygiene in outdoor settings. We are thrilled to partner with Dude Wipes to bring this product to the outdoor community and Dude Wipe enthusiasts."

Whether you're up in a tree stand or deep in the brush, our Realtree Camo Dude Wipes are designed to be as tough and rugged as you are. They're made with soothing aloe and vitamin E, ensuring that even the most hardcore hunters stay fresh and clean without any irritating scents.

Dude Wipes have been saving behinds outdoors for years. Bass fishing's funniest man and Dude Wipes lover, Gerald Swindle, has been wiping with Dude Wipes for a decade and says he never leaves home without them.

I also have a tradition with my DUDE Wipes. No matter what public restroom I use, I always carry a couple of extra single wipes. My wife got to asking me one day, "Why do you always carry them extra ones with you?" Swindle said, "I'm paying it forward, honey. You leave it on the back of the commode. If a guy comes in here and there's a DUDE Wipe lying there, that's the greatest gift in the world."

So, gear up and get your camo on with Dude Wipes' new Realtree Camo pack. Because in the wild, the only thing you should be tracking is your prey, not your scent.

Stay fresh, stay hidden, and happy hunting!

About Dude Wipes:

Dude Wipes was founded by a group of friends in Chicago who had a vision to change the way men think about personal hygiene. Our mission is to provide high-quality, innovative products that make life cleaner and more convenient for dudes everywhere. From our original flushable wipes to our new camo pack, we've got your backside covered.

SOURCE DUDE Products/DUDE Wipes