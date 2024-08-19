Partners Value Split Corp. Announces 2024 Semi-Annual Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the“Company”, TSX: PVS.PR.F, announced today that the net asset value per unit was $128.34 as at June 30, 2024. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. Income available for distribution for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, was $42 million compared to $37 million in the prior year period. Dividend income was higher in the current period due to an increase in the dividend rate by Brookfield Corporation (the“Corporation”, NYSE/TSX: BN) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (the“Manager”, NYSE/TSX: BAM). Net comprehensive income of $160 million decreased compared to the prior period primarily due to lower unrealized mark-to-market gains on the Corporation and Manager shares prices. On a per share basis, the fair value of a Corporation share was $41.54 as at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $40.12). On a per share basis, the fair value of a Manager share was $38.05 as at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $40.17). Net asset value per unit consists of one preferred share and one capital share. The net asset value per unit is posted monthly on our website at . STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30

(Thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts) 2024 2023 Income Dividend income $ 41,864 $ 35,883 Other investment income 695 1,207 42,559 37,090 Expenses Management fees (18 ) (19 ) Administrative and other (169 ) (198 ) (187 ) (217 ) Income available for distribution 42,372 36,873 Distributions paid on senior preferred shares and debentures (15,827 ) (15,952 ) Income available for distribution to junior preferred and capital shares 26,545 20,921 Change in unrealized value of investments 106,454 380,359 Amortization of share issuance costs (1,606 ) (1,619 ) Unrealized and realized foreign exchange gain (loss) 28,379 (20,202 ) Net income 159,772 379,459 Comprehensive income $ 159,772 $ 379,459 Comprehensive income per unit $ 3.29 $ 7.79





Quarterly distribution rate per senior preferred share (C$) – Class AA, Series 8 0.3000 0.3000 – Class AA, Series 9 0.3063 0.3063 – Class AA, Series 10 0.2938 0.2938 – Class AA, Series 11 0.2969 0.2969 – Class AA, Series 12 0.2750 0.2750 – Class AA, Series 13 0.2781 0.2781



As at June 30, 2024, the Company owned 120 million Class A Limited Voting shares of the Corporation, and 30 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of the Manager, which together generate cash flow through dividend payments that fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company's preferred shares and provide the holders of the Company's capital shares the opportunity to participate in any capital appreciation of the Brookfield shares.

Brookfield Corporation is focused on deploying its capital on a value basis and compounding it over the long term. This capital is allocated across its three core pillars of asset management, insurance solutions and its operating businesses. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $1 trillion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. BN and BAM are listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges.

