Ogeez! Kicks Off Multi-State Expansion With Illinois Launch

8/19/2024 5:30:46 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Illinois is the first state in OGeez!'s broader expansion plan. The company is gearing up to roll out in New Jersey as well.

To learn more about where to find OGeez! in Illinois visit our Illinois webpage .

About OGeez! Brands
 OGeez! is a leading cannabis edible brand that manufactures some of the most in-demand gummies on the market. It's dedicated to creating innovative mouthwatering gummies with perfectly targeted effects that flavor life's journey. Visit

and follow us at @ogeezbrands.

Contact:

Jill Noonan

[email protected]

SOURCE OGeez! Brands

PR Newswire

