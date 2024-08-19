Haivision To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results On September 11, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems

(" Haivision ") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time networking and visual collaboration solutions, plans to announce results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2024 after markets close on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. The release will be followed by a call to discuss third quarter fiscal 2024 results at 8:30 a.m. ET on September 12th, 2024.



To register for this conference call, please use the following link: . After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Alternatively, you can access the webcast through this link:

.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call by dialing (647) 362-9199 or toll-free at (800) 770-2030 (Conference ID: 33414).

is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale.

open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences,

continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004,

is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision .



