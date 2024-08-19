HIP Video Promo Presents: Bhloom Premieres Brand New Music Video Doomscroll On Music-News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multi-talented artist Bhloom drops new intense metal track "Doomscroll"

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hailing from Dallas, TX, Prabhu Ragunathan, known as Bhloom, is a multi-talented guitarist, producer, and composer, renowned for his technical prowess and innovative approach to music. As a prog-metal aficionado, Prabhu is making significant strides in the metal and the guitar community through his solo project Bhloom. Prabhu's journey with Bhloom began when he embraced his passion for metal music. This epiphany sparked a creative explosion, leading him to blend metal with various other genres and explore an open world of ideas realization sparked a creative explosion, leading him to blend metal with various other genres and explore an open world of ideas. Through Bhloom, he has released a series of singles characterized by fast rhythmic guitar playing, unique song structures, and virtuosic lead guitars, all aimed at pushing the envelope for metal music. The project embodies the concept of blossoming ideas, a metaphor for Prabhu's evolving musical vision. As a live guitarist for renown artist, Brandon Burkhalter, Prabhu has shared the stage with high profile metal acts including Unprocessed, Red Handed Denial, Hanabie, Attila, Memphis May Fire, Impending Doom, Galactic Empire, and more.

"Doomscroll" is an intense metal track that tackles the modern obsession with social media and technology, showing how it can make people ignore real-world issues around them. The song came about naturally when Prabhu, sitting on his couch, crafted a haunting yet alluring sound that really struck a chord with him. This unexpected discovery led to the creation of a song with a distinctly cinematic feel. Featuring the highly acclaimed vocalist Chaney Crabb of Entheos and keyboard virtuoso Rohan Sharma of RO1, the track is an electrifying journey of apocalyptic technical metal. From the very beginning, the song captures the listener with a rush of energy, reflecting the addictive nature of the internet.

The visual for "Doomscroll” is a lyric video that offers a captivating visual experience that complements the song's intense and cinematic sonic vibrations. With a futuristic, Matrix-like aesthetic, the video effectively draws viewers into a world that mirrors the song's themes of addiction to social media and technology. Chaney Crabb's vocals are as toe curling, face melting and gut expunging as listeners ever heard, so to have the opportunity to follow along and fully embrace the lyrical content is quite the hard rockin' blessing.

