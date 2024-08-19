Toyota Motor (TM) Admits To Mishandling Safety Tests, Faces Securities Class Action – Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) investors who suffered substantial losses to take action now by submitting your losses here .



The litigation is focused on the truthfulness of Toyota's past statements concerning certification of its cars, including those manufactured by its majority-owned Hino Motors Ltd. and by its consolidated subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd.

More specifically, on June 23, 2022, Toyota highlighted the importance of maintaining its brand image and disclosed that Hino had“identified past misconduct in relation to its applications for certification concerning the emissions and fuel economy performance of certain of its engines for the Japanese market.” Then, on June 30, 2023, Toyota revealed that Daihatsu identified“misconduct in relation to its applications for certification concerning safety tests of certain of its vehicles for the overseas market.”

Toyota assured investors that it was working to rectify these and other matters on a company-wide level.

The complaint alleges that Toyota made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that it understated its malfeasance relating to certification of its cars and issues relating to overall legal compliance.

The true scope of Toyota's malfeasance became clear to investors on June 3, 2024, when the company announced its results of an investigation into model certification applications (ordered by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism) and revealed that seven of its models were tested using methods that differed from government standards.

This news drove the price of Toyota American Depositary Shares significantly lower on June 3, 2024.

"Our investigation centers on the extent to which Toyota may have intentionally concealed the true scope of problems in its certification processes," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

