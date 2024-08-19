JELD-WEN To Participate In Jefferies Industrials Conference
Date
8/19/2024 4:45:51 PM
CHARLOTTE,
N.C., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced that Chief Executive Officer William
J. Christensen and Chief financial Officer Samantha Stoddard will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Industrials conference fireside chat at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The live webcast will be available on JELD-WEN's website at href="" rel="nofollow" jeld-we . The replay of the webcast will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" jeld-we following the event.
To learn more about JELD-WEN, please visit the company's website at .
About
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPITM in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit JELD-WEN or follow LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Melissa Farrington
Vice President, Enterprise Communications
262-350-6021
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact:
James Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations
704-378-5731
[email protected]
