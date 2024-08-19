Centrus To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Date
8/19/2024 4:45:50 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BETHESDA,
Md., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.
On Thursday, September 5, Kevin
Harrill, CFO, is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies 2024 Industrials conference in New York City, NY.
On Wednesday, September 11,
Amir Vexler, President and CEO, and Kevin Harrill, CFO, are scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global investment Conference in New York City, NY.
On Thursday, September 12,
Amir Vexler, President and CEO, and Kevin Harrill, CFO, are scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the Lake Street 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference in New York City, NY.
To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the conference, please contact your Jefferies, H.C. Wainwright, or Lake Street representative.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy
is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry.
Centrus
provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities,
Centrus
is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at
.
Contacts:
Investors: Dan Leistikow at [email protected]
Media: Lindsey Geisler at [email protected]
SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.
MENAFN19082024003732001241ID1108577415
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.