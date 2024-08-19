Vertical Flight Society Announces RFP For Its 42Nd Annual Student Design Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Vertical Flight Society is the world's oldest and largest international educational society for advancing vertical flight.

The VFS Student Design Competition (SDC) is an annual collegiate challenge started in 1983.

Engineering Students Must Design a Pioneering Hydrogen-Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) Aircraft

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Vertical Flight Society (VFS) today announces the release of the 42nd Annual Student Design Competition (SDC) request for proposal (RFP). The annual SDC sponsorship rotates between Airbus, Bell, Boeing, Leonardo, Sikorsky and the US Army Research Lab.Each year, the VFS competition challenges students to design a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft that meets specified requirements, providing a practical exercise for engineering students at colleges and universities to promote student interest in VTOL engineering and technology.This year's sponsor is Airbus, and the RFP - entitled“Pioneering Hydrogen-Electric VTOL” - is now available for download at . As the sponsor, Airbus also supports a total of $12,500 in prize money.With growing environmental concerns, the aviation sector is seeking to reduce its global carbon footprint. One promising research field is the use of hydrogen as an energy carrier instead of fossil fuels. The goal of this year's RFP“Pioneering Hydrogen-Electric VTOL” is to conceptually design an electric VTOL aircraft using gaseous hydrogen fuel cell propulsion, while meeting several requirement constraints. The RFP is a unique opportunity for university teams to understand and overcome the specific challenges and requirements of a passenger-carrying hydrogen-powered VTOL aircraft.Airbus and VFS encourage universities from around the world to form student teams and take part in this exciting vertical flight endeavor.Founded as the American Helicopter Society in 1943, the Vertical Flight Society is the global non-profit society for engineers, scientists and others working on vertical flight technology. For more than 80 years, the Society has led technical, safety, advocacy and other important initiatives, and has been the primary forum for interchange of information on vertical flight technology.VFS is a thought leader in vertical flight, electric flight and hydrogen flight developments. Learn more about the Society's hydrogen initiatives at .VFS is @VTOLsociety on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, Twitter and YouTube, and also has @ElectricVTOL channels on Facebook and Twitter.The Vertical Flight Society2700 Prosperity Ave, Suite 275Fairfax, Virginia 22031 USA

