Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 3Rd Quarter 2024 Dividend

(the "Company") (NYSE: EXR ) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a third quarter 2024 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company.

The dividend is payable on September 30, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.



About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc. , headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed trust, and a member of the S&P 500.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 3,812 self-storage

properties, which comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 292.0 million square feet of rentable storage space

operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

