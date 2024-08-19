Lumen Technologies To Present At The Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Date
8/19/2024 4:31:18 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DENVER, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies
(NYSE:
LUMN ) ("Lumen"), a global integrated Network solutions provider that unleashes the world's digital potential, today announced that
Chris Stansbury, Lumen's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + technology conference on
September 9. The presentation is scheduled to begin at
7:25 p.m. ET.
A live webcast LINK to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at
.
About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.
For news and insights visit
href="" rel="nofollow" lume , LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies , Twitter: @lumentechco , Facebook: /lumentechnologies , Instagram:
@lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies .
SOURCE Lumen Technologies
MENAFN19082024003732001241ID1108577397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.