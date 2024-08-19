Black Hills Corp. Completes 2024 Equity Issuances

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) announced that it executed a block equity trade through its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering program to satisfy its equity needs for 2024.



For the year, the company received net proceeds of $181.6 million, for a total issuance of 3.3 million shares, which are being used to fund its capital expenditure program and for general corporate purposes. The completion of this transaction achieved the company's previously stated 2024 equity needs of $170 million to $190 million.

"Fulfilling our 2024 equity needs supports the execution of our long-term strategic plan," said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. "The financing is being used to fund our capital requirements for growth initiatives, such as the Ready Wyoming electric transmission expansion project, and other safety and integrity investments to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective energy for our customers."

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.34 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at .

