Aileron Therapeutics To Present At The 8Th Annual IPF Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aileron") (NASDAQ: ALRN ), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that Brian Windsor, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aileron, will present at the 8th Annual IPF Summit taking place August 20-22, 2024 in Boston, MA.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Biomarker Strategies in the Clinical Development of LTI-03 in IPF

Session: Emerging Biology & Early Translation | Uncovering a Translational Framework of Preclinical Modelling to Enhance the Predictive Power & Navigate from Bench to Bedside for the Next-Gen Therapeutics

Date & Time:

Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 2:45 PM ET

The IPF Summit is the largest drug development initiative for the pulmonary fibrosis community, bringing together key biopharmaceutical companies, clinicians, and academic researchers from around the globe. For more information about the IPF Summit, please visit ipf-summit .

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics

is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Aileron's lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. Currently, LTI-03 is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with Cohort 2 results expected to be reported in the third quarter this year. Aileron's second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and EU and Fast Track Designation in the US.

