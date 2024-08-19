Forbes Ranks ICF One Of America's Best Employers For Women

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Recognized for 3rd Straight Year



RESTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, Forbes has named global consulting and services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI ) one of America's Best Employers for Women.

"We are honored to be named one of the best employers in the country for women," said John Wasson, ICF chair and chief executive officer. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive environment where every voice is valued, and every woman can thrive in their career. At ICF, we believe that empowering women in the workplace is not just the right thing to do-it's essential to success. We will continue to push boundaries and set higher standards for equality, ensuring every woman at ICF has the opportunities, resources and respect they deserve to reach their full potential."

Half of ICF's workforce and people managers identify as women. The company offers programs, policies and initiatives that provide women with career growth opportunities, pay equity, health and well-being benefits, flexible work arrangements, access to reproductive healthcare, and much more. Additionally, ICF's women's affinity group provides their thousands of employee members and allies with opportunities for networking, mentorship, professional development, community outreach and overall support.

To create the list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 150,000 women working at U.S. companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as working environment, pay equity, parental leave and the company's handling of incidents related to sexual misconduct and discrimination. They were also asked how likely they were to recommend their current or previous employers. Responses from the last three years were considered, as well as the percentage of women in executive and board positions.

In 2024, ICF was also included on Forbes' America's Best Management Consulting Firms list, for the ninth straight year, and Best Employers for Diversity list, for the fourth straight year.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that impact and shape daily life. The company combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including utility and energy consulting, disaster management, climate, environment and infrastructure services, IT modernization/digital transformation, federal health and more.

Read more about ICF , their commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging , and career opportunities .

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

