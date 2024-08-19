Stryker To Participate In The 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portage, Michigan, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the 2024 Healthcare on Thursday, September 5, at the Encore Boston Harbor.

Spencer Stiles, Group President, Orthopaedics and Spine, and Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations will represent the Company in a session scheduled for 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at . The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at .

