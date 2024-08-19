(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (“Brookfield” or“the Company”) (NYSE: BBU). Investors who purchased Brookfield securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/BBU .



Investigation Details

In April 2022, Brookfield purchased CDK Global (“CDK”), a provider of software to car dealerships, for $6.41 billion. The Company's CDK unit announced on June 19, 2024, that it was investigating a cyberattack that resulted in it proactively shutting down all of its systems. This action caused massive disruption for car dealerships across North America. CDK later admitted to the cyberattack and also that it was hacked a second time as it tried to restore its services.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Brookfield securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site or contacting Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

