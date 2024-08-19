180 Degree Capital Corp. Reports Net Asset Value Per Share (“NAV”) Of $4.50 As Of June 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180 Degree Capital” and the“Company”), today reported its results as of June 30, 2024, and noted additional developments from the third quarter of 2024. The Company also published a letter to that can be viewed at .

“Our portfolio holdings were not immune to the turmoil that resumed in Q2 2024, particularly for small and microcapitalization stocks,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital.“Capital continues to flow out of small and microcapitalization stocks and into a small number of large capitalization companies. I've seen similar periods of dislocation like this during my 35-plus-year career. If history repeats itself, at some point each of these dislocations is likely to revert to more normalized market breadth and capital returns to small and microcapitalization stocks. These moves can be quick and volatile, like we saw in the first part of Q3 2024. While past trends are not a guarantee of what the future will hold, we believe this time is not different. We believe our portfolio companies are well positioned to execute on their businesses and that, coupled with capital returning to small and microcapitalization companies, could lead to material appreciation in our net asset value during this and future investment cycles.” “We used Q2 2024 to position 180 Degree Capital to take advantage of certain catalysts that we believe have the potential to occur in the second half of 2024 or early 2025,” continued Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180 Degree Capital.“These steps include adding to positions that we believe have the best opportunities for value appreciation, including a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW). As we have said in the past, we are investors, not traders. We would always like the catalysts identified to occur more quickly than they often do in real life. This is where our constructive activism is used to try to help management teams and boards drive to outcomes that unlock value, and it is where we are spending significant amounts of time.” The table below summarizes 180's performance over periods of time through the end of Q2 20241:

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Inception

to Date Q2 2024 Q4 2023-

Q2 2024 Q2 2023-

Q2 2024 Q2 2021-

Q2 2024 Q2 2019-

Q2 2024 Q4 2016-

Q2 2024 TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total Return (Excluding SMA Carried Interest) -10.2% -5.9% -12.3% -46.0% 14.6% 166.2% TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total Return (Including SMA Carried Interest) -10.2% -5.9% -12.3% -44.5% 22.3% 183.6% Change in NAV -12.8% -10.4% -27.7% -57.9% -46.8% -35.9% Change in Stock Price -11.7% -7.6% -14.8% -53.0% -35.8% -8.5% Russell Microcap Index -5.3% -0.9% 6.0% -21.8% 30.8% 47.0% Russell Microcap Growth Index -7.2% -1.6% 0.0% -39.0% 8.9% 26.5% Russell Microcap Value Index -6.1% -2.7% 7.2% -9.2% 43.2% 57.6% Russell 2000 Index -3.3% 1.7% 10.0% -7.6% 39.7% 66.6%





Mr. Rendino and Mr. Wolfe will host a conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 9am Eastern Time, to discuss the results from Q2 2024 and developments to date during Q3 2024. The call can be accessed by phone at (609) 746-1082 passcode 415049 or via the web at . Additionally, slides that will be referred to during the presentation can be found on 180 Degree Capital's investor relations website at .

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 Degree Capital and its holdings can be found on its website at .

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

Mo Shafroth

RF Binder

...



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to the website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release. 180 Degree Capital is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

1. Past performance is not an indication or guarantee of future performance. Gross unrealized and realized total returns of 180 Degree Capital's cash and securities of publicly traded companies are compounded on a quarterly basis, and intra-quarter cash flows from investments in or proceeds received from privately held investments are treated as inflows or outflows of cash available to invest or withdrawn, respectively, for the purposes of this calculation. 180 Degree Capital is an internally managed registered closed-end fund that has a portion of its assets in legacy privately held companies that are fair valued on a quarterly basis by the Valuation Committee of its Board of Directors, and 180 Degree Capital does not have an external manager that is paid fees based on assets and/or returns. Please see 180 Degree Capital's filings with the SEC, including its 2023 Annual Report on Form N-CSR for information on its expenses and expense ratios.