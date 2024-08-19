New Advocacy Site Focuses On Mainstreaming Vegan Eating To Save Animals And Create A New Generation Of Animal Advocates

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, nonprofit animal protection organization Animal Outlook launched a new website and e-learning platform called“The Animal Outlook Network ,” a first-of-its-kind tool that promotes utilizing social science-backed frameworks to influence behavior change and inspire more people to eat vegan.

During several years of research and development, Animal Outlook conducted projects working with Yale Environmental Protection Clinic and the Center for Public Interest Communications at the University of Florida. The research analyzes how behavior change happens and how this can be applied to practical tools to make vegan eating the core element to animal advocacy, in order to save as many animal lives as possible.

Jenny Canham, Director of Outreach and Engagement at Animal Outlook, said,“As consumers, the most impactful way we can help animals, humans, and the planet is by going vegan and empowering others to do the same.

We have decades of real-life experience in inspiring and empowering people to become vegan and in building a strong movement. We knew we could bring this to the next level by combining it with the science of behavior change. The Animal Outlook Network empowers both new and experienced advocates with impactful advocacy skills, skills that can be used to create positive change in the world.”

Animal Outlook states that one person eating vegan saves approximately one animal life, 1,100 gallons of water, and 30 square feet of forest every single day. The organization has reached millions with its messages encouraging people to go vegan through its undercover investigations, advertisements, outreach, and campaigns like VegWeek , celebrating and encouraging people to try vegan eating.

Canham continues,“We all have the power to make a difference with the everyday decisions we make. Although vegan eating has certainly increased in popularity over the past few decades, we need it to become more normalized in order to help animals and the planet at the rate we so desperately need.

Every time we choose to eat vegan or talk about veganism with others, we're taking action for animals. This is the message we want to spread far and wide.”

Upon signing up to the Animal Outlook Network, advocates receive access to free, online training courses that teach the key issues with animal agriculture, including how it impacts animals, humans and the planet. They also receive training on the key principles of behavior change, and how to use this to help animals.

The website was created in partnership with tech organization Vegan Hacktivists, who specialize in building technology for the animal protection movement through design, development, and data.

The Animal Outlook Network is now live, and those looking to learn more about animal advocacy and take action for animals can sign up at animaloutlooknetwork .

ABOUT ANIMAL OUTLOOK

Animal Outlook is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) animal advocacy organization. It is strategically challenging animal agribusiness through undercover investigations, legal advocacy, corporate and food system reform, and disseminating information about the many harms of animal agriculture, empowering everyone to choose vegan.

