Leading Microsoft Business Solutions Partner Joins The Microsoft Partner Prestige Club

Microsoft Business Solutions Partner Unify Dots joins the Microsoft Partner Prestige Club

Microsoft welcomes Unify Dots to the ASEAN Microsoft Partner Prestige Club.

- Panjaporn Vittayalerdpun, GTM Director of MicrosoftBONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY, PHILIPPINES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unify Dots , a leading global business solutions provider and Microsoft Dynamics partner has been officially recognised as a member of the ASEAN Microsoft Partner Prestige Club.The goal of the Microsoft Partner Prestige Club is to accelerate the growth of Microsoft Business Applications. As a Prestige Partner, Unify Dots has met the most stringent requirements around the entire Microsoft business applications portfolio. It is exclusively available to Microsoft partners who meet specific revenue targets, offer cross-solution services and are business ready for Microsoft Copilot – the Microsoft AI companion. This recognition highlights Unify Dots' ongoing excellence in delivering cloud-based Microsoft Business Applications Solutions.Working closely with Microsoft for over 25 years, Unify Dots is a Microsoft Tier 1 Cloud Solution Provider, and Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in Business Applications, Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation. The Unify Dots team provides ERP , CRM , Customer Engagement, Ecommerce, AI, Business Intelligence and Analytics solutions based on Microsoft technologies to mid-market and enterprise businesses. Unify Dots has a proven track record of deploying Microsoft business applications across various industries, including agriculture, banking, consumer goods, insurance, manufacturing, maritime, retail, telecom, and wineries.“The Unify Dots team is excited to bring together our expertise in the Microsoft Business Applications cloud suite along with the benefits of the Microsoft Business Applications Partner Prestige Club to provide a high degree of value to our customers for driving rapid adoption of the Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform products.” said Sandeep Walia, CEO at Unify Dots.Panjaporn Vittayalerdpun, the ASEAN Business Applications GTM Director, shares:“Unify Dots' commitment to excellence and their focus on growth made them an obvious choice for the Partner Prestige Club. We have no doubt that they will be a key contributor moving forward, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them on new, upcoming opportunities.”About UNIFY DotsUnify Dots is a global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI and App Development. Headquartered in Seattle, United States, Unify Dots has presence in Asia-Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, North America, and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.For more information, please visit .USA: +1 206 452-7498Malaysia: +60 3 9212 6121Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872

Shanelle Gavina

Unify Dots

+65 3165 0911

