Saint James School Of Medicine Donates EC$40,500 For Hurricane Relief
Date
8/19/2024 4:15:40 PM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
In times of crisis, it is our collective responsibility to stand together and provide support to those in need,”
- Dr. Daphne SanthoshKINGSTOWN, ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saint James School of medicine
, a leading Caribbean medical institution , is proud to announce its donation of EC$40,500 to the government
of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to aid in the disaster recovery efforts following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl. This generous contribution will support many individuals and families who have been impacted by this natural disaster.
Dr. Alexey Pryakhin, the Dean of Basic Science and Dr. Daphne Santhosh, Dean of Administration at Saint James School of Medicine, presented the donation on behalf of the school, underscoring the institution's commitment to supporting the communities that are integral to its mission.
"In times of crisis, it is our collective responsibility to stand together and provide support to those in need," said Dr. Santhosh. "Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has always been a strong and resilient community, and it is our hope that this contribution will assist in the recovery and rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Beryl. At Saint James School of Medicine, we are not just committed to educating the next generation of healthcare professionals, but also to being a positive force within the communities we serve."
Hurricane Beryl caused significant damage across the Grenadine islands, displacing many residents and destroying homes and infrastructure, specifically in the southernmost islands. The donation from Saint James School of Medicine will be directed towards providing immediate relief and long-term recovery initiatives to rebuild the affected areas.
The school remains steadfast in its dedication to supporting its Caribbean partners and contributing to the welfare of the region.
Dan Cuckovic
Saint James School of Medicine
+1 847-375-9121
