Slatersville: America's First Mill Village Documentary Series Expands Its Narrative With New Season On TUBI

SLATERSVILLE, RI, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Filming for the groundbreaking documentary series "Slatersville: America's First Mill Village" began in January 2012, culminating in a journey through the rich tapestry of America's industrial heritage. "Slatersville" is directed, produced and edited by Christian de Rezendes, a native of the village.Significant footage captured as early as 1993, along with on-camera interviews from over 150 individuals (31 now deceased) and over 15,000 historical images, has allowed its creators to uncover materials previously unseen by historians or the public. The wealth of discoveries inspired the expansion of the project into an engaging historical documentary series.With the plan of creating 11 eye-opening episodes, "Slatersville" takes viewers through pivotal moments in history-from the early days of the Slater Family era to the transformative influence of the Kendall Company's ownership. The series also highlights the ongoing fight to preserve the Slatersville Mill, an enduring symbol of the mill village legacy, in the 21st century.After 11 years of in-depth historical research and diligent production, the first half of "Slatersville: America's First Mill Village" premiered on Rhode Island PBS in the fall of 2022, where it was the most viewed locally produced program during September and October. These five episodes, known as Season 1, have been available for streaming on the PBS app, allowing audiences everywhere to experience this unique narrative. In 2023, "Slatersville" received two Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Nominations for Outstanding Documentary and Outstanding Musical Composition/Arrangement, which was awarded to Composer Stephen Gilbane of Arlington, MA. The series was also honored with a Gold Telly Award for Documentary Series and three film festival awards."Slatersville" has been filmed in 9 U.S. states and the U.K., and its support has stretched internationally from around the U.S. to central Australia. Regionally, its history includes northern Rhode Island, Providence, Warwick and Newport, and its strongest Massachusetts links are based in Walpole, Boston, Amherst College and Harvard University. The production is proud to have established and maintained several partnerships with museums, archives, colleges and universities.In exciting news, Season 2 has just launched, featuring three new episodes that delve deeper into this captivating history. Both Seasons 1 and 2 are now available on Tubi. Season 1 is also available on Amazon Prime, and other streaming channels will soon add the series to its line-up.*Slatersville: America's First Mill Village* stands as a testament to the resilience of community and the importance of preserving our industrial heritage. Audiences can expect an enriching and enlightening exploration of the mill village's impact on American history and culture. The production is currently raising funds for completion of its third and final season, episodes 9, 10 and 11.For more information about the series and to catch up on the latest episodes, please visit Tubi ( ) or download the Tubi app.

