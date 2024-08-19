Scientific Games To Continue Systems Technology Partnership With The Arizona Lottery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lottery Extends Company's Existing Contract for Advanced Enterprise System

enterprise systems will continue to power the Arizona Lottery for an additional three years under the company's existing contract, with an option to extend additional years as part of the extension terms. The company will modernize the Lottery for its next era of growth by providing an upgraded, advanced central gaming system, as well as next-generation vending powered by SCiQ technology.

The current Scientific Games systems technology in Arizona went live in 2016, and the company has successfully executed nearly 40 lottery system implementations and conversions since then. Over the past eight years (2016-2024), the company's systems technology has helped power a 73% growth in the Arizona Lottery's total sales.

"Scientific Games has been a trusted partner of the Arizona Lottery for 43 years and we are proud to continue our partnership into the coming years," said Alec Thomson, CEO of the Arizona Lottery . "As industry leaders in central gaming system operations for lotteries across the U.S. and the world, Scientific Games will continue to support the Arizona Lottery in driving meaningful impact for Arizona communities through ticket sales."

Scientific Games serves the Arizona Lottery in Phoenix, where the company's teams of marketing, analytics and tech experts, along with the central system, software and data center operations are housed. The central system is integrated with Scientific Games' state-of-the-art retailer telecommunications network, point-of-sale terminals, vending, SCiQ network and in-store digital advertising displays which support all 3,500 Arizona Lottery retailers across the state.

John Schulz, President, Americas & Global Instant Products,

said, "We started with the Arizona Lottery at its beginning with the launch of the instant product portion of their business and have supported them for the last eight years with our lottery gaming system technology, which has served the Lottery very well. Our teams and technologists have worked hard to build a strong partnership with the Lottery through service excellence and continually modernizing the technology that supports its sales – ultimately driving maximum funding for good cause programs in Arizona."

Every year, hundreds of millions of dollars from Arizona Lottery ticket sales go to programs and organizations doing good in four key areas: higher education, health and human services, environmental conservation, and business and economic development.



Scientific Games has provided the Arizona Lottery with Scratchers since its inception in 1981 and continues to provide world-leading instant games to help generate funds for vital programs in the state.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe. The company is the largest lottery games creator, producer and manager in the world.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames .



About Arizona Lottery

Since 1981, the Arizona Lottery and its retail partners have generated more than $5.5 billion in net funding to support programs that help to improve the quality of life for the people of Arizona. Proceeds from Lottery ticket sales fund programs in higher education, economic development, environmental conservation, and health and human services. The mission of the Lottery is to support Arizona programs for the public benefit by maximizing net revenue in a responsible manner. Learn more at ArizonaLottery .

