Master Fluid Solutions To Showcase Industry-Leading Metalworking Fluids At IMTS 2024

Perrysburg, OH, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Master Fluid Solutions, a global leader in the of high-performance metalworking fluids, is excited to announce their participation in the 2024 International Manufacturing Show (IMTS), taking place from September 9-14 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #431844 where Master Fluid Solutions will showcase their cutting-edge products and discuss how their unmatched service offerings can significantly enhance manufacturing operations. The booth is located in the West Building on Level 3 on a main aisle beneath the concessions. The exhibit will be centered around the theme“Launch Your Future,” reflecting their dedication to the aerospace industry and the future advancement of all manufacturing.

At this year's IMTS, Master Fluid Solutions will highlight three of their latest products:



TRIM® MicroSol® 465 : is a low-foam semisynthetic microemulsion coolant optimized for high-volume cast iron, ferrous, and select aluminum and nonferrous metalworking operations. It prevents leaching of elemental iron, eliminates clinkering, and offers excellent corrosion inhibition, providing extended sump life and machine-friendly performance to boost bottom lines.

TRIM® MicroSol® 685XT : is a high-lubricity, low-foaming semisynthetic microemulsion coolant that offers the heavy-duty performance of a soluble oil with the cleanliness of a semisynthetic. Designed for extended sump life, it delivers superior cooling and lubricity, making it an excellent choice for high-silica aluminum alloys and a wide range of other materials, ensuring machine-friendly operation and long-lasting tool life. TRIM® C290 : is a synthetic metalworking fluid optimized for general aluminum parts, offering high performance and ease of use. With exceptional lubricity at the point-of-cut, C290 provides outstanding corrosion resistance on nonferrous materials, including aerospace-grade aluminums, while its water-clear, low-foaming formula ensures a clean, efficient machining and grinding process.

In addition to presenting these feature products, Master Fluid Solutions will demonstrate how their comprehensive service offerings set them apart in the industry. Their team of experts will be on-hand to discuss customized solutions that address the unique challenges manufacturers face, ensuring optimal performance, reduced downtime, and improved overall productivity.

Exclusive Giveaways and Special Guest Appearance

As a special promotion, Master Fluid Solutions will be giving away 50 1080P HD drones to qualified customers who visit their booth. This exciting giveaway underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence, both in their products and in their customer engagement.

They will also host Ian Sandusky from Practical Machinist for a live interview at their booth. This interview will delve into the latest trends in metalworking fluids and how Master Fluid Solutions continues to lead the charge in providing top-tier products and services to the industry.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn how Master Fluid Solutions can help take manufacturing operations to the next level. Visit them at Booth #431844 and experience firsthand why they are the trusted partner for manufacturers worldwide.

For more information, please visit their website at or contact their media relations team at ... .

About Master Fluid Solutions

Master Fluid Solutions has been a global leader in the metalworking fluids industry for over 70 years. Their innovative products and services are designed to improve manufacturing processes, reduce costs, and enhance the sustainability of operations across various industries. The company is committed to providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance.

Media ContactMaster Fluid SolutionsNichole Schalk-Tiell...

