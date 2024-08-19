Kaleidoscope Child Foundation For Education Hosts Annual 5K Walk/Run At Atlanta's Historic J.C. Howell Park September 15

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Foundation's Work to Be Highlighted in Upcoming Feature Documentary Film

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kaleidoscope Child Foundation , an Atlanta-based global non-profit, is proud to announce that it will be the subject of an upcoming feature documentary. The race will take place on Sunday, September 15, at 9 AM.The Kaleidoscope Child Foundation's annual 5K event is one of the organization's major fundraisers, dedicated to promoting equitable educational outcomes for children in developing countries. This year, the event takes on even greater significance as a film director and crew will be in Atlanta to capture the energy and impact of the 5K. The documentary, directed by the award-winning filmmaker behind“Happy,” will chronicle the foundation's inspiring story and impact over the past two decades. Following the event, the crew will travel overseas in January to document the transformative stories of those whose lives have been changed by Kaleidoscope's initiatives.“You come to understand in this type of global work that it isn't enough to care about some of it, you have to be willing to care about all of it. That requires living with a lasting sense of possibility.” said David Ault, Founder & Executive Director, Kaleidoscope Child Foundation.“I'm excited to see how this film project will open new doors for our vision of providing global education, clean water, life skills and more for our world's most vulnerable children.”This year, the Dresden Elementary School Education Foundation (DESEF) has been selected as the recipient of the $5,000 grant from the Kaleidoscope Child Foundation. Additionally, Dresden Elementary will be honored as the featured organization for this year's Kaleidoscope 5K, highlighting their dedication to educational excellence. Dresden Elementary serves a diverse student population, with over 95% of the children coming from Latin American countries. Many of their parents have limited English proficiency, which poses significant challenges in supporting the student's academic progress. The $5,000 grant will provide essential resources to help the school overcome these challenges and ensure all students have equal opportunities to achieve academic success. This collaboration between Kaleidoscope and DESEF exemplifies a shared commitment to making a lasting impact on students' lives, both locally and globally.“As a storyteller and a filmmaker, the kind of stories I'm compelled to tell or the ones that uplift and inspire. The inspirational story behind why David founded Kaleidoscope Child Foundation and the incredible work he and his team have been doing for the past 20 years is exactly that kind of story.” Michael McKinley, Filmmaker MockieDo Productions“The Foundation, having built schools in Cambodia and India and formed partnerships with language schools in Guatemala, Africa, and the United States, offer us an example of what we are capable of when dedicating ourselves to living a life from vision.”RACE DETAILS:When: Sunday, September 15, 2024Where: John C Howell Park, 797 Virginia Ave. NE and Barnett StreetWhat: Registration opens at 8 AM, and the race begins at 9 AM. The price of participating is $25.This unique documentary will showcase the foundation's journey of providing quality education, life skills, cultural arts support, IT technology training, food programs, and sanitation and hygiene initiatives to over 1,000 children annually and celebrate its 20-year journey of transforming the lives of some of the world's most vulnerable children.For more information about the foundation, the documentary, or the upcoming 5K Walk/Race, please contact Niki Murphy or David Ault at ... or call 404-985-0906.Visit our website at Kaleidoscope Child Foundation for complete 5K Walk/Race information. You can also connect on social media at @kaleidoscopechild or Facebook/kaleidoscopechildfoundation.About Kaleidoscope Child Foundation:Kaleidoscope Child Foundation (KCF) is a 501(c) nonprofit organization that aims to improve access to education, clean water, and other resources for children in developing countries and the United States. The organization's mission is to help disenfranchised children and their communities in rural areas by providing sustainable, culturally competent programs. Kaleidoscope Child Foundation's curricula are customized to the regions they serve and integrate local culture.

