Get The Referral To Host Webinar On August 22Nd: 'Unlocking Success: Tackling Rising Lead Costs With Proven Strategies'

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get The Referral (GTR), a leading provider of referral program solutions for home services businesses, is excited to announce an upcoming live webinar titled“Unlocking Success: Tackling Rising Lead Costs with Proven Strategies.” The webinar is scheduled for August 22, 2024, and will provide home services and home improvement business owners with actionable insights to manage and reduce the escalating costs of lead generation.As lead costs continue to rise across the industry, it's more critical than ever for businesses to understand the driving factors behind these increases and implement strategies that protect their bottom line. This live webinar will delve into the reasons behind rising lead costs and equip attendees with practical tools and techniques to optimize their marketing budgets, achieve higher ROI, and sustain growth in today's competitive landscape.Webinar Highlights:* Understanding the Drivers of Rising Lead Costs: Identify the key factors contributing to increased lead costs and learn how these can impact your business.* Effective Cost-Management Strategies: Discover actionable strategies to manage and reduce your lead generation expenses , tailored specifically for the home services and home improvement sectors.*Practical Tips and Tools: Equip yourself with practical tips and tools to enhance your lead generation efforts, ensuring your marketing dollars go further.Who Should Attend:This webinar is designed for business owners, marketing professionals, and sales teams in the home services and home improvement industries who are looking to optimize their lead generation efforts and maintain profitability despite rising costs.Webinar Details:Date: August 22, 2024Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1 PM ETRegistration:Jamey Vumback, Founder and CEO of Get The Referral, commented, "With lead generation costs on the rise, we recognize the importance of equipping home services businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. GTR has always focused on the highest-quality and most cost-effective leads---referrals. This webinar is part of our ongoing commitment to support our clients and the industry with practical solutions that drive real results."For more information about the webinar or to register, please visit .About Get The Referral (GTR):Get The Referral is a leading SaaS company specializing in referral program solutions for home services businesses. GTR empowers businesses to grow through streamlined referral programs, offering branded mobile apps, seamless communication tools, and rewarding referral processes. Our mission is to help businesses generate high-quality leads, improve customer satisfaction, and achieve sustainable growth.

