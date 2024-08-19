Cryptocurrency Toncoin Rises 6% On News Of Partnership

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The price of %Toncoin (CRYPTO: $TON) is up 6% after the %Cryptocurrency announced a new strategic partnership.

Specifically, Toncoin, the digital asset associated with Telegram, is partnering with %HashKey .

The arrangement will see HashKey provide regulatory guidance and technical support for Catizen's blockchain infrastructure operations.

Catizen is a Telegram-based gaming that features cat-themed mini games.

Catizen says that it aims to transcend the short lifecycles of most free games by leveraging Web3's potential and creating a lasting impact through a strong community of gamers.

Toncoin is one of the few cryptocurrencies on the rise to begin the trading week.

%Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and most other cryptocurrencies are trading down or flat amid ongoing summer doldrums.

The only other cryptocurrency to rise significantly today (Aug. 19) is DYDX, which has gained 5.6% as the decentralized exchange continues to see a rise in its trading volumes.

In the last 12 months, Toncoin’s price has more than tripled.