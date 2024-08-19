Lucknow Super Giants Eye Zaheer Khan To Fill Gautam Gambhir's Void As Mentor: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are reportedly in negotiations with former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan for the role of mentor, according to a Cricbuzz report. The position has been vacant since Gautam Gambhir departed for Kolkata in 2023, followed by the exit of coach Morne Morkel, who has taken up the role of Team India's bowling coach.

Zaheer Khan, 45, is being considered to fill the gap left by Gambhir and Morkel. Sources suggest that the IPL franchise views Zaheer as a strong candidate to step into the mentor role previously occupied by Gambhir. Although Zaheer was a potential choice for the bowling coach position under Gambhir's new setup with Team India, the role eventually went to Morkel, reportedly due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Gambhir's preference.

Zaheer Khan has been known for his expertise in mentoring young pacers throughout his playing career, making him a valuable asset for the Super Giants. Should the negotiations be successful, Zaheer would join a coaching team led by head coach Justin Langer, alongside Adam Voges, Lance Klusener, and Jonty Rhodes.

In addition to the potential addition of Zaheer Khan, the report hinted at another significant coaching appointment for LSG, though specifics remain undisclosed.

The Lucknow Super Giants, who debuted in the IPL in 2022 with a purchase price of Rs 7090 crore, have made it to the playoffs in both of their initial seasons. Despite a strong performance, they missed out on a top-four finish in the 2023 season due to an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR).

Furthermore, the BCCI is anticipated to release the retention rules by the end of the month. Teams are expected to be allowed around six retentions, including the Right to Match (RTM) option. Despite requests from some franchises to eliminate the Big Auction, the BCCI plans to continue it for the time being.