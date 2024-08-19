Bengaluru: Car Overturns On Electronic City Flyover While Making Way For Ambulance; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A car overturned on the Electronic City Flyover, the longest flyover in Bengaluru, while trying to give way to a speeding ambulance. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM on Monday, sending shockwaves. A capturing the dramatic event has gone on social media, leaving viewers stunned by the near-miss tragedy.

As the car attempted to make way for the ambulance, it lost control and crashed into the divider, causing it to overturn. Fortunately, the car did not fall off the flyover, which could have resulted in a far more catastrophic outcome. The e-cycle travelling beside the car also collided during the incident, and the ambulance ended up hitting another nearby vehicle. Despite the chaos, no one sustained serious injuries.

The dramatic scene was recorded by the dashboard camera of a car travelling ahead, offering a firsthand view of the accident. The injured were quickly attended to by another ambulance that arrived at the scene, and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.

In the immediate aftermath, some passersby rushed to assist the injured, while others stood by, causing a temporary traffic jam on the busy flyover. The Electronic City Traffic Police promptly arrived at the scene, assessing the situation and setting up barricades to manage the flow of traffic. The swift action by the authorities ensured that vehicles continued to move smoothly along the rest of the flyover.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with high-speed driving and the importance of careful manoeuvring, especially in emergencies.